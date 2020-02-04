 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Walnut Apple Dessert

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this comfort food topped with vanilla ice cream!

Walnut Apple Dessert

Ingredients

6 medium size tart apples, peeled and sliced
2-1/4 cups packed brown sugar, divided
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup butter, softened
2 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup finely chopped walnuts, divided
Vanilla ice cream

Directions

~Place apples in a greased 13×9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup brown sugar and cinnamon.

~In a bowl, cream butter and remaining brown sugar. Beat in eggs. Stir in flour and 1/2 cup walnuts. Spread over apples. Sprinkle with remaining walnuts.

~Bake at 350° for 45 to 55 minutes (or until the apples are tender).

~Serve warm, topped with ice cream.


