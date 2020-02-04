 

Clarion Rotary Club Welcomes Herzing, Hess as New Members

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

RotaryCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Courtney Herzing and Trina Hess were installed on Monday as the newest members of the Clarion Rotary Club.

(PICTURED: Courtney Herzing and Trina Hess.)

Herzing is an account executive at Seven Mountains Media and Bigfoot Country out of DuBois. She earned a BA in Journalism at Gannon University, hosted talk shows on WERG 90.5 FM, and was also a PR practitioner for The Erie Playhouse.

Hess is a third-generation part-owner of the Hi-Level Golf Course in Kossuth, the first public 18 hole course in Clarion County. She studied workforce education and development at Pennsylvania State University and has held various education positions in addition to serving as head writer for Dr. Trina Hess’ Comedy World. She is also an avid unicyclist.


