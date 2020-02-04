Claude Eugene Raybuck, 88, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home in Sigel.

He was born on March 4, 1931, to the late Claude Ambrose and Virginia Mae (Ishman) Raybuck in Sigel, Pa.

Claude graduated from the Sigel Highschool with the class of 1949 before continuing his education at Clarion College.

In 1952 he joined the United States Air Force, serving honorably during the Korean War and completing his active duty service in 1956.

Claude worked in quality control at Sylvania Electric in Warren, Pa., for thirty-six years from March 1956 to 1992.

After retiring he returned to work at Betts Industries in Warren, Pa., for seven years.

He was an Elder at the Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel, Pa.

Claude frequented the Heritage House in Brookville and participated with the Silver Sneakers Exercise Group at the Brookville YMCA. He enjoyed various types of sports but was an avid supporter of Brookville Raiders Football. He also enjoyed working in his yard throughout the year.

Claude is survived by two daughters; Lucinda Dyke of Warren, Pa.; Sandra (Rodger) Genberg of Warren, Pa.; one son; Michael Raybuck of Prosperity, S.C.; three sisters; Florence “Flo” Davis of Sigel, Pa.; Joyce Fuller of Sigel, Pa.; Patreen Raybuck of Sigel, Pa.; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Claude is preceded in passing by one son; Bernard Raybuck; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville Pa., 15825.

A second opportunity for viewing will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church, 7230 RT-36, Sigel Pa., 15860.

A funeral service will begin following the viewing on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Boyd Edmondson.

Interment will take place at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Mount Tabor Presbyterian Church, or to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.