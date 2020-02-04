Could Aaron Being Hired as Deputy Sheriff Affect County Pension System?

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The hiring of former Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron by Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee as a deputy sheriff in January was met with some disagreement from a pair of Clarion County Commissioners.

Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley didn’t give a clear explanation as to why they voted against hiring Aaron – they didn’t actually have the power to do so – other than to say they wanted to review the matter.

At the time of the mid-January vote, Tharan said he believed Aaron’s hiring at $12.01 an hour needed “some review” while Heasley said he wanted to “discuss it with our labor counsel.”

However, Munsee, as an elected row officer, has the right to hire whomever he sees fit as long as it stays within budget, and the position Aaron was hired for was a position that was budgeted for and needed filled.

Tharan later clarified that he knew his vote didn’t mean anything, but he wanted to put it on record that he was against the hiring.

Since that time, one of the issues that has come to light is that Aaron’s hiring as a deputy sheriff will have an effect on his pension and therefore the Clarion County Pension System.

But, what kind of effect exactly?

Depending on how long Aaron, who served as District Attorney for 20 years and is already a vested member of the County’s pension system, serves as a deputy sheriff it could actually save the county pension system money or it could cost the county pension system money.

In the spring of 2019, Aaron chose not to run for re-election for District Attorney and instead ran for Clarion County Judge.

But, he was defeated in the May 2019 primary election by Sara Seidle-Patton meaning his last day of employment with Clarion County was January 7, according to Tharan.

However, Munsee had an opening for a deputy sheriff, and Aaron applied and was hired by Munsee.

That means Aaron will continue to accumulate years of service in terms of receiving his pension from the County.

According to Tharan, who sits on the County’s Retirement Board, as far as he is aware, there is no difference between the payouts if an employee moves from an elected position to a non-elected position.

“As far as I am aware, they are the same,” Tharan said.

Clarion County Commissioner Board Chairman Wayne Brosius, who also sits on the Retirement Board, said the same holds true of an employee going from a non-elected position to an elected position as current District Attorney Drew Welsh recently did.

“It is all the same system,” Brosius said.

Brosius also confirmed that an employee doesn’t have a choice about belonging to the retirement system.

“They have to join the system,” Brosius said.

That could be good for County taxpayers or that could end up being bad. It depends on a few variables, some of which may never be known.

According to a “Facts About Your Clarion County Retirement Plan” document obtained by exploreClarion, Aaron being hired on as a deputy sheriff will increase the amount of money his final pension is worth.

The document states that the annual County pension amount is determined according to the following formula: 1/80 times (the person’s) final salary times (the person’s) years of service plus any cost of living increased designated by the County Retirement Board.

The final salary is determined by taking the person’s average annual salary/wages received for their three highest-paid years, and the years of service is determined by the number of years a person has participated in the retirement plan.

It is the years of service that comes into play with Aaron being hired as a deputy sheriff.

Even though Aaron’s deputy sheriff’s salary is $12.01 per hour, he will still be able to use the three-highest paid years he worked for Clarion County when receiving his pension.

Those three highest-paid years would be his final three as the District Attorney (2017-2019) when he made an average of $179,783.00 ($177,868.00 in 2017, $179,299.00 in 2018 and $182,184.00 in 2019 according to figures obtained by exploreClarion), which is what his “final salary” in terms of pension would be based. This would be the case whether or not he was hired by Munsee as a deputy sheriff.

If Aaron had not been hired as a deputy sheriff (or in another job that contributes to the pension plan), his “years of service” would have stopped at 20 years, which he reached just prior to leaving the DA’s position January 7, 2020. If he had left the position and not been hired as a deputy sheriff, he would have received $44,945.75 per year or $3,745.48 per month not including any cost of living increase in pension payout when he begins to collect.

That final amount will now increase for every month that Aaron remains a deputy sheriff.

For example, if Aaron remains a deputy sheriff for six months, he would then receive $46,069.39 per year or $3,839.11 per month not including any cost of living increase.

Obviously, the longer Aaron remains employed in the Sheriff’s department the higher his pension payout would be.

An additional year would mean Aaron would receive $47,193.04 per year or $3,932.75 per month, while an additional two years would mean Aaron would receive $4,120.03 per month, and at two-and-a-half years, it would increase to $4,123.66 per month.

But, those increases could actually save the County money.

Say a person was hired for the Deputy Sheriff’s position who had never worked for the County. At five years into the job, that person’s pension would vest and at eight years of service that person would be able to collect the full pension at retirement age.

If that person went on to work 20 years and never received a raise – unlikely, of course, but for the sake of the story we will go with that – that person would have a final average salary of just below $25,000.00 a year based on a 40-hour workweek ($24,980.80) and would be eligible for a monthly pension of $520.43 per month.

Aaron would have to stay on as a deputy sheriff for almost three years before the addition to Aaron’s pension would exceed the pension that would eventually have to be paid to the new sheriff’s deputy – something that would seem unlikely considering Aaron is a lawyer who could open his own practice or the fact it is believed Aaron will turn 55 years old in August and therefore be eligible to start collecting retirement.

If Aaron were to stay on for six months, his additional pension output would increase roughly $93.63 per month (there are other factors involved including cost of living increases and reduced payments if taken out before the age of 60, etc).

If he stayed in the job for a year, it would be a difference of $187.27 per month and continue to rise to a difference $374.55 per month if he stays in the job two years and a difference of $515.00 per month if he goes two and three-quarters years in the job. All those figures would be less than if the County hired a brand new deputy sheriff in January 2020 and that deputy sheriff retired in January 2040.

Now, of course, there are other factors that come into play.

Not only could the hypothetical deputy sheriff end up with higher final salary than $25,000.00 per year, which would increase his or her pension, that employees also might not work 20 full years changing the final payment or might not even ever reach the five-year vesting stage or the eight-year stage where they could start taking a pension.

It is also possible that Aaron could end up staying in the deputy sheriff’s position for longer than two or three years.

Nevertheless, those are all unknowns at this point, so the best that can be said is that Aaron’s hiring could have a positive effect on the County’s pension system – or it could have a negative effect. Only time will tell.

