Darlene M. Shufesky, 80, formerly of Oil City, PA. , died at 11:55 P.M. Sunday Feb. 2, 2020 at Snyder Memorial in Marienville after an extended illness.

Born Sept. 15, 1939 in Erie, PA., she was the daughter of the late Frederick & Arlene Brown Wiest.

Darlene graduated from Lawrence Park High School.

She was married on Nov. 11, 1961 at St. Mark’s in Lawrence Park to Dennis D. Shufesky and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2013.

Darlene was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She had worked as a call representative at Blair and the Derrick and had also been a corrections officer.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel M. Shufesky of Shippenville and David M. Shufesky and his wife Denise of Marienville, and the following grandchildren: Athena Copella & her husband Jerry, Amber Shufesky, Ashley Pitsiladis & her husband John, Keith Shufesky, Madison Payne, Chad McCleary, and her great grandchildren: Vincent, Marie, Kayson, Skyler, Melanie, Milena, and Ember Rose.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Anna Shufesky, a grandson Shawn McCleary and her brother Fred Weist.

A Memorial Mass will held on Saturday Feb. 8 at 11:00 A.M.in St. Joseph Church with Fr. Ian McElrath, Presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Oil City VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.