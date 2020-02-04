Donna Lynn Baker, 49 of Sandy Lake, passed away on February 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Donna was born in Meadville on November 7, 1970 to Paul E. and Karen K. (Boughner) Baker.

She was a 1989 graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to earn her LPN certification from Mercer County Career Center.

Donna worked as an LPN for Orchard Manor in Grove City. She loved her work and caring for others. She enjoyed watching movies, reading, and traveling to flea markets. She loved spending time with her family, especially going out to eat with them.

In addition to her parents, Paul and Karen, Donna is survived by her sister Paula Alessio and husband Vince of Grove City, niece Theresa Barnes and husband Alex, great-niece Jayna Barnes, and her beloved cat, Pretty Girl.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome from 1-2 pm on Thursday, February 6.

A memorial service will take place at the funeral home at 2 pm with Rev. Bill Woodman, pastor of Center Presbyterian Church, Grove City, officiating.

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials in Donna’s name may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.