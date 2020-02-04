Former Moniteau Head Coach Stebbins Wins 100th Game as a Head Coach

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Otto-Eldred graduate and former Moniteau head coach Matt Stebbins won his 100th game as a girls’ basketball coach when his Laurel Spartans beat New Brighton, 65-26, Monday night.

(Photo: Matt Stebbins (left) with former Otto-Eldred head coach Lance Baker, who surprised Stebbins at the game Monday night. Submitted photo)

Stebbins, the son of the late Otto-Eldred coach Randy Stebbins, is in his fourth year at Laurel after coaching the Moniteau girls for three years. He is 58-37 at Laurel after going 42-28 at Moniteau giving him a career record of 100-65.

Laurel is 14-7 overall and 11-2 in section play this season after going 20-6 a year ago and losing in the WPIAL semifinals and the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.