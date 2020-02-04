 

Former Moniteau Head Coach Stebbins Wins 100th Game as a Head Coach

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Matt Stebbins 100 winsNEW CASTLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Otto-Eldred graduate and former Moniteau head coach Matt Stebbins won his 100th game as a girls’ basketball coach when his Laurel Spartans beat New Brighton, 65-26, Monday night.

(Photo: Matt Stebbins (left) with former Otto-Eldred head coach Lance Baker, who surprised Stebbins at the game Monday night. Submitted photo) 

Stebbins, the son of the late Otto-Eldred coach Randy Stebbins, is in his fourth year at Laurel after coaching the Moniteau girls for three years. He is 58-37 at Laurel after going 42-28 at Moniteau giving him a career record of 100-65.

Laurel is 14-7 overall and 11-2 in section play this season after going 20-6 a year ago and losing in the WPIAL semifinals and the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.


