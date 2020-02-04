Franklin on Ice Kicks Off on Friday with Nature Art Showcase Reception, Live Entertainment, and More

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin on Ice Kicks Off on Friday, February 7, with indoors sales, a Nature Art Showcase reception at the Barrow-Civic Theatre, live entertainment, and more.

Get rid of those winter blahs and come to Fountain Park on Saturday as professional ice carving teams turn lifeless blocks of ice into beautiful works of art.

Franklin has become well-known for this yearly event which draws hundreds of spectators, so join them this year for a weekend of good food, live entertainment, a community fun!

Friday’s events:

– 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Nature Art Showcase reception at the Barrow-Civic Theatre

– 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Snowflake Ball at DeBence Antique Music World

– 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 – Live Music at R Bandana Winery on Liberty Street, Franklin, Pa.

– 9:00 p.m. to midnight – “Croakey Karoake” at Liberty Street Ale House, Franklin, Pa.

Check the schedule here for Saturday’s ice carving events, food specials, and live entertainment.

For more information, visit Franklin, PA Events/Marketing Office on Facebook.

