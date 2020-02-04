H. Jean Slagle

Jean Slagle, 85, of Stalhman Dr, Clarion died 2/4/20 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born in Clarion on 7/8/34, she was the daughter of George and Erma K. Fike Smith. Both preceded her in death.

Jean was married on October 29, 1958, to Kenneth E. Slagle, who preceded her in death on November 22, 1995.

She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Surviving are three sons, Timothy A. Slagle and his wife Connie of Clarion, Jeffery S. Slagle (Donna) of Strattanville, Douglas M. Slagle and wife Barbara of Summerville, two daughters, Kelly J. (Slagle) Chadwick and husband Kirk of Roseville and Misty D. (Slagle) Angel and husband Mark of Mt. Solon, VA.

Six grandchildren, Timothy A. Slagle Jr and wife Eberley, Megan Angel, Riley Slagle, Mason Angel, Abbie Slagle, and Kiara Slagle.

She is also survived by a special friend Don Elslager.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three brothers, Fred, Kenny, and Sam Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. from the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Clarion Hospital, and a special thanks to Pastor Jake.

