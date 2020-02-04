James F. Weisel, 85, of Strattanville, joined his beloved wife, Myrna, who preceded him to glory, Jan. 31, 2020.

There was much rejoicing in heaven. Jim was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Scottdale, to H. Arthur and Anna Margaret (Cable) Weisel. The oldest of four children, he spent time accompanying his father to work in an auto shop, enjoyed outdoor activities and played drums in his high school band.

Sergeant Weisel began a 35-year career in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1957, where he worked on the turnpike until 1965 when he was promoted to the rank of corporal and then transferred to Strattanville.

In 1970, Jim was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Shippenville barracks, where he was head of the crime unit. Five years later, he became station commander at the Shippenville barracks where he completed his tenure with the Pennsylvania State Police in 1992.

He was also a veteran of the Army who proudly served his country in Korea.

In 1961, he married Myrna Lee Hunker, and together they raised three daughters in Strattanville.

Jim was highly devoted to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, his church and his community.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarion, serving on the Koinonia board of directors and the diaconate board. He also assisted in the volunteer efforts after Hurricane Katrina.

After his retirement, Jim continued his life of leadership and service by working as an E.M.T. for eight years.

He then worked at Goble Funeral Home and Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc.

Jim had a gentle, distinguished and sophisticated presence as a funeral attendant. He became a mentor to all who had the pleasure of working with him.

An avid sportsman, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and passing along his skills to his grandchildren.

He could frequently be found cheering on his favorite Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers.

Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew him, including his new friends at Highland Oaks, where he was a resident for only three months.

Jim leaves behind his three daughters, Sherry Capozzi, of State College, Pa., Sue (Greg) Sunvold, of Lewisburg, Ohio, and Tracey (George) Thomas, of Pittsburgh.

He will be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren, Tyler (Tova) Capozzi, Benjamin Capozzi, Caleb Sunvold, Ethan Sunvold, Leah Sunvold, Joshua Thomas, Lydia Thomas and Rebekah Sunvold.

He is also survived by a brother, Charles (Chuck) Weisel; sisters, Shirley Rowe and Virginia Biller; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 649 Main St., Clarion.

A funeral service will be held at the church at 1 p.m. Saturday, officiated by Pastor Jason Hunter.

Military honors will be accorded by Legion Post 66 at the church, immediately following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Fellowship Fund of the First Baptist Church of Clarion or to the Clarion Cancer Center – Sunshine Fund.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.