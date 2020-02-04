Monday’s Boys’ Hoops: Keystone, North Clarion, Forest Area Snag Wins

KNOX, Pa. (D9Sports) – Eleven different Keystone players etched their names in the scorebook, as the Panthers rolled past visiting Saegertown, 82-40.

(Photo of Brandon Pierce of Keystone. Photo by Mary Rearick)

Using a 26-12 second-quarter advantage, Keystone led 44-23 at halftime and then used a 28-7 fourth quarter to send the game to the Mercy Rule.

Troy Johnson was one of four Panthers in double digits with a game-high 15 points to go with six assists. Isaak Jones and Brandon Pierce each added 13 points, Marc Rearick scored 10 points and Alex Rapp had four points and four steals.

Jaden Wilkins led Saegertown with 10 points, Max Fuller added nine tallies, Brady Greco scored eight and Logan Ingram had seven.

NORTH CLARION 50, DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 33

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Behind the play of Matson Higgins and Devon Walters North Clarion pulled away from visiting DuBois Central Catholic in the second half to gain a 50-33 win.

The Wolves led by just two, 21-19, at halftime but outscored the Cardinals 29-14 in the second half including 15-8 in the third quarter.

Walters hit a 3-pointer and scored seven third-quarter points while scoring nine of his 11 points in the second half, while Higgins scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Parker Meholik led DCC with eight points with Jalen Kosko scoring six.

FOREST AREA 61, TIDIOUTE CHARTER 25

TIDIOUTE, Pa. – Racing out to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter visiting Forest Area beat Tidioute Charter for the third time this season, 61-25.

Franklin Meals scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the middle two quarters for the Fires, while Julian Gillenwater added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Noah Burke also had eight points and 13 rebounds in the win for Forest Area with Allen Johnston also scoring 10 points and Jacob Eddy adding two points and eight rebounds.

Blake Sabella hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-best 11 points for Tidioute Charter with Derek Kloss going 5 of 7 from the free-throw line on his way to nine tallies.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 65, REDBANK VALLEY 56

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Racing out to a 19-point halftime lead visiting Punxsutawney beat Redbank Valley, 65-56.

Daren Byers led the Chucks, who led 41-22 at the break, with 21 points while Nick Humble added 14 points, Andrew Young 10 and Andrew Wehrle nine.

Bryson Bain scored 19 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter when he hit seven shots, including three 3-pointers, and went 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Chris Marshall added nine points for the Bulldogs.

