Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Feb. 3 basketball scores.

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

Forest Area 61, Tidioute Charter 25

Cranberry 56, Venango Catholic 47

Clearfield 63, West Branch 37

North Clarion 50, DuBois Central Catholic 33

Kane 45, Smethport 41

Brockway 61, Cameron County 56

Keystone 82, Saegertown 40

Warren 51, St. Marys 43

Punxsutawney 65, Redbank Valley 56

GIRLS

KSAC NORTH

A-C Valley 42, Venango Catholic 27

NON-CONFERENCE

Cameron County 37, Johnsonburg 29

Central-Martinsburg 42, Brookville 38

Ridgway 31, Smethport 10

