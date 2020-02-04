 

Featured Local Event

Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Feb. 3 basketball scores.

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

Forest Area 61, Tidioute Charter 25
Cranberry 56, Venango Catholic 47
Clearfield 63, West Branch 37
North Clarion 50, DuBois Central Catholic 33
Kane 45, Smethport 41
Brockway 61, Cameron County 56
Keystone 82, Saegertown 40
Warren 51, St. Marys 43
Punxsutawney 65, Redbank Valley 56

GIRLS

KSAC NORTH

A-C Valley 42, Venango Catholic 27

NON-CONFERENCE

Cameron County 37, Johnsonburg 29
Central-Martinsburg 42, Brookville 38
Ridgway 31, Smethport 10


