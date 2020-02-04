Police Seeking Information on Theft in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Redbank Township.

According to police, the theft occurred at a property on Shannondale Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, around 11:48 a.m. on January 14, when an unknown individual(s) entered the porch of the residence and stole three ZMODO wireless security cameras, valued at $118.00, belonging to a 32-year-old Fairmount City woman.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

