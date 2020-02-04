Robert Edward Bauer, 90, passed from this life on January 30, 2020 at the IU Health Morgan Hospital in Martinsville, IN.

He was born May 24, 1929 in Knox, PA to the late George Edward and Alberta (Fleming) Bauer.

Robert was a graduate of White Memorial High School in Knox, PA with the Class of 1947. He was later drafted into the US Army in January 1952 and honorably discharged as Corporal in December 1953.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joan George and Thelma Siverling; brother, Lee Bittenbender; brother-in-laws, Ernest Koos, Paul Ditty and Everett Knight and sister-in-law, June Ditty.

Robert leaves behind his loving family including his wife of 70 years, Alma (Knight) Bauer, whom he married November 25, 1949; sons, Kevin (Cheryl), Kent (Linda) and Kurt Bauer; grandchildren, Kyle (JoAnna) Bauer and Amy (Kyle) Reeves; great grandchildren, Avery Jane and Wilder Bauer and Edison and Eden Reeves and another soon to arrive. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Romayne Koos, several nieces, nephews and many special friends.

He worked as sales administrator for Anchor Glass in Indianapolis, IN, retiring in 1988 after 30 years. Following retirement, Mr. Bauer returned to the Clarion, PA, returning to work as Vice President of Winscott for 25 years.

Shortly after leaving Winscott, Inc., he and Alma moved back to Indiana to be closer to family.

He was a 50 year member of the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Erie, PA, Clarion County Shrine Club, serving as Past President in 1995, Clarion County Trykes, serving as past Assistant Captain and Treasurer, Edenburg Masonic Lodge, New Castle Consistory, American Legion in Knox, PA, American Legion in Clarion, PA, where he served on the military honor guard, Clarion VFW, Fire Chief for Knox Volunteer Fire Company in the early 50’s and the Edenburg Presbyterian Church in Knox , PA since 1943, where he served as an Elder for 12 years.

He enjoyed golfing, wood working, riding his ATV and was an avid sports fan. His most treasured pastime was time shared with family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Neal & Summers Funeral & Cremation Center.

There will be a graveside service with military honors, to be announced on a later date at Knox Union Cemetery in Knox, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, 405 Main St., Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with Mr. Bauer’s family at www.nealandsummers.com.

