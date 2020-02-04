Say What?!: Rescued Owl Found to Be Too Obese to Fly

SUFFOLK, England – Animal rescuers in Britain said an owl found stranded in a ditch was initially feared to be injured, but turned out to be merely too fat to fly.

The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary said a member of the public reported spotting a possibly injured owl stranded in a ditch a few weeks ago, but rescuers took the female bird for an examination and discovered she wasn’t injured, just overweight.

