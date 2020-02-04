State Police Calls: Harassment, Public Drunkenness, Harassment, Burglary

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in New Bethlehem Borough

Around 2:34 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident where a 37-year-old New Bethlehem woman allegedly shoved and kicked a known 19-year-old Kittanning man at a location on Hunter Way in New Bethlehem.

Police say harassment charges are pending through District Court 18-3-04.

Public Drunkenness in Monroe Township

Around 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on State Route 68 in Monroe Township for a report of a highly intoxicated individual soliciting people for a drink.

Police then made contact with the individual, a 41-year-old male from Graham, North Carolina, in front of the Clarion Mall and transported him back to the hotel where he was staying.

Police say the man was cited for public drunkenness.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 1:23 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a domestic incident on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

According to police, at the scene, 34-year-old Jeremy Dittman and 32-year-old Shannon Pridgeon, both of Clarion, admitted to shoving or striking each other.

Police say charges against both individuals are pending.

Burglary in Knox Township

On Thursday, January 30, Clarion-based State Police investigated a theft incident at a location on State Route 66 in Knox Township, where a John Deere lawnmower was stolen sometime between January 17 and January 29.

The investigation is ongoing.

