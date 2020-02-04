SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Features New Bar Menu, Valentine’s Dinner for Two
FOXBURG, Pa. – If you haven’t had a chance to sample the Allegheny Grille’s new bar menu, you are missing out!
The Bar Menu is available in the Lounge only, Monday through Friday from 6 pm to close. With such a great selection, you surely find something to munch on.
Also, make your Valentine’s plans now! On Saturday, February 15th, The Allegheny Grille will be featuring the best “Dinner for Two” in the area.
Enjoy a scenic view of the Allegheny River in the River Grille Room at the Allegheny Grille in historic downtown Foxburg. Enjoy a four-course meal, prepared by some of the best hospitality experts in the region.
First Course: Cheese and Meat Platter – Assorted aged cheeses and cured meats
Second Course: Spring Mix Salad – Mescalin greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Third Course: Entree – Two beef filet medallions, twin lobster tails with drawn butter, duchess potatoes and roasted asparagus
Fourth Course: Dessert – New York cheesecake drizzled with warm fudge and topped with whipped cream OR you can choose “Chocolate Addiction”, a flourless chocolate cake laced with raspberry and chocolate sauce and served a la mode.
Dinner will be $109.00 per Couple
Add a Flight of Wine to Pair with Your Meal – $15.00 per Person
Seatings at 4:00, 6:00, and 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15th *Reservations are Required*
Allegheny Grille is serving an unbeatable Winter Brunch on Sundays, all winter long.
Brunch will be served on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about their Daily Specials:
Monday – $6 Five Ounce Burgers All Day
Tuesday – Mexican Night After 4 p.m.
Wednesday – $9 All You Can Eat Spaghetti & Meatballs All Day
Thursday – Jumbo Wings after 4 p.m.
Friday – $11.99 All You Can Eat Beer Battered Fish after 4 p.m.
**Specials may not be available on holidays
Also Monday through Thursday, they feature their 10 under $10 menu consisting of the following:
Homemade Meatloaf – Homemade meatloaf, sliced and grilled and served with a Smokey ketchup sauce. Served with two sides.
Grille Dogs – 2 all-beef Nathan’s Jumbo hotdogs on a brioche bun with harissa remoulade and homemade relish.
Penne Blanco – Penne pasta, olives, capers, spinach, tomatoes & breadstick.
Bruschetta Chicken – Juicy grilled chicken topped with fresh bruschetta veggies and basil vinaigrette, served with two sides.
Kielbasa & Kraut – Kielbasa and homemade sauerkraut over potato pancakes, draped with BBQ Sauce.
White Fish Of The Day – Battered and fried white fish served with french fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.
Chicken & Biscuits – Chicken with carrots, celery, onions and peas in a creamy chicken gravy over a buttermilk biscuit served with mashed potatoes.
Shephard’s Pie – Ground lamb in a savory gravy with veggies and mashed potatoes.
Pepperoni Balls – Pepperoni and mozzarella wrapped in dough and fried until golden brown. Served with house red sauce.
Nachos – House fried corn tortilla chips, jalapeños, tomatoes, scallions homemade cheese sauce.
WINTER HOURS:
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
To make a reservation, call 724-659-5701.
LOCATION:
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street – only 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River in beautiful Foxburg, Pa. Come for the food, stay for the view.
For more information, visit AlleghenyGrille.com.
