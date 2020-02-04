William John Goodman, 73, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 3, 2020.

He was born on August 6, 1946, in Franklin, to the late Charles and Margaret (Ace) Goodman.

William attended Cranberry High School.

On January 22, 1969, he married the former Patricia Hale, who survives.

William enlisted in the Navy from 1964 to 1968. Returning to Oil City after his discharge, he worked as a laborer.

His hobbies include watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, hunting, and spending time with his wife.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Patricia, are two sons, Bill Goodman II and his wife Karen of Oil City, and Robert Goodman and his wife Misty of Cooperstown; eight grandchildren, Harley Goodman, Stephanie Goodman, Briana Goodman, Tiffany Goodman, Robert Goodman II, William Goodman III, Samantha Lam, and Zachary Goodman; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two sons, Brian Goodman and Kenny Goodman; and four brothers, Chuck Goodman, Ray Goodman, Bob Goodman, and Gary Goodman.

Per William’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Final arrangements are being handled by Morrison Funeral Home. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.