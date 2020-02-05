A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight – Freezing rain before 1am, then rain. Low around 31. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain, mainly before 10am. High near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain likely before 3am, then rain and sleet likely between 3am and 4am, then snow and sleet likely after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Snow showers. High near 32. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

