Area Doctor Sentenced to Probation, Home Confinement for Health Care Fraud

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of DuBois, Pennsylvania has been sentenced for health care fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

In March 2019, David James Girardi pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud. In connection with the guilty plea, Girardi admitted to committing health care fraud by submitting fraudulent claims to Highmark for six Oxycodone and Hydrocodone prescriptions that Girardi wrote for his wife, which were in fact intended for his own use.

On January 30, 2020, United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson sentenced Girard to five years’ probation and six months’ home confinement. Judge Gibson further ordered that Girardi pay a $5,000 fine and restitution to Highmark, Inc.

Assistant United States Attorneys Rachael L. Mamula and Cindy K. Chung prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Department of Health and Human Services, Officer of Inspector General conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of David James Girardi.

