Clarion Borough Approves Resolution to Retain One Third-Party Inspector

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough council approved a resolution on Monday evening to allow the borough to continue to retain a single third-party inspector.

Resolution #2020-441 opposes Pennsylvania House Bill 349 of 2019, which requires municipalities enforcing the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code using third-party agencies to retain two agencies to act on behalf of the municipality.

According to Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar, the bill would require municipalities to retain more than one third-party inspector, and Clarion Borough currently only retains a single third-party inspector.

“We think if we have more than one, it would cause a problem, because then we would have to deal with multiple agencies,” Sharrar said.

“The company we have, we’re pretty happy with, so we’d like to stay. We have the right to stay with one company if we pass the resolution.”

Council member Rachel Roberts noted that having more than one third-party inspector could actually lead to problems if there is any lack of communication between the different inspectors.

“Things could get lost in the cracks, so it just makes sense to keep it simple,” Roberts said.

The resolution passed in an unanimous vote.

