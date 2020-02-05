Clarion Borough Officials Remind Residents to Be Aware of Snow Removal Ordinance When Parking, Clear Sidewalks

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – While Old Man Winter hasn’t hit our area too hard recently, Clarion Borough officials are reminding the public that the snow season isn’t at an end just yet.

During Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough council meeting, council member Jason Noto issued a reminder that the snow removal ordinance related to parking remains in effect.

“Watch where you park, so you don’t get a ticket,” Noto said.

Borough council member Ben Aaron issued a similar reminder regarding the cleaning of sidewalks and also asked that borough residents consider clearing the area around any nearby fire hydrants.

“It’s not required, but if you happen to look out and see our fire hydrants covered in snow, it’s that time of year, you’ve got a shovel in your hands, go ahead and shovel it out. It helps our guys quite a bit if they’re already clear,” Aaron said.

MAYOR THANKS COMMISSIONERS, REMINDS RESIDENTS OF UPCOMING EVENT

Borough mayor Brett Whitling took a moment during the council meeting to mention he wanted to thank the Clarion County Commissioners for considering giving the borough a letter of support for the grant applications to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) regarding storm water projects at their next meeting.

Whitling also noted he wanted to remind borough residents of an upcoming event.

“The fire department is having their Comedy Night on February 15 at the Moose Club, and we still have tickets available. They’re $30.00, and that includes dinner and a show with two comedians that are very funny.”

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business the council:

Approved Clarion County Broadcasting’s Special Event Request for Street Closure on 6th Avenue for the first Thursday of the month for four months (June 4, July 2, August 6, and September 3) from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for a Summer Concert Series.

Approved Delta Zeta’s Special Event Request for a 5K Turtle Trot to be held April 19 at 8:00 a.m.

Approved Advisory Board for Leadership & Engagement (ABLE) Special Event Request for closure of 6th Avenue between Main Street and Wood Street for a Come Together Clarion event to be held April 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointed Simon Aristeguieta-Trillos to a three-year term on the Library Board to expire at the end of 2022.

