Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies

Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

18 large marshmallows

Icing:

6 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons baking cocoa

1/4 cup milk

1-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pecan halves

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add egg, milk, and vanilla; mix well. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; beat into creamed mixture.

~Drop by tablepoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for eight minutes. Meanwhile, cut marshmallows in half. Press a marshmallow half, cut side down, onto each cookie. Return to the oven for two minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

~For icing, in a small saucepan, combine butter, cocoa and milk. Bring to a boil; boil for one minute, stirring constantly. Cool slightly; transfer to a small bowl. Beat in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over the cooled cookies. Top each with a pecan half.

