Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These cookies make the perfect mid-morning treat!

Chocolate Marshmallow Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup baking cocoa
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
18 large marshmallows

Icing:

6 tablespoons butter, softened
2 tablespoons baking cocoa
1/4 cup milk
1-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pecan halves

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add egg, milk, and vanilla; mix well. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; beat into creamed mixture.

~Drop by tablepoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for eight minutes. Meanwhile, cut marshmallows in half. Press a marshmallow half, cut side down, onto each cookie. Return to the oven for two minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

~For icing, in a small saucepan, combine butter, cocoa and milk. Bring to a boil; boil for one minute, stirring constantly. Cool slightly; transfer to a small bowl. Beat in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spread over the cooled cookies. Top each with a pecan half.


