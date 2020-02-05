Cranberry Girls Beat Clarion; Berries Control Own Destiny in KSAC South Race

SENECA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Using an eight-point third-quarter advantage, Cranberry pulled away from visiting Clarion to remain in control of its own destiny in the KSAC South with a 50-38 win.

(Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The Berries led by five, 25-20, at halftime after outscoring the LadyCats 15-10 in the second quarter and then got six points from Ava Ferringer in the third quarter to expand the lead to 39-26 going to the final eight minutes.

Ferringer had a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds in the victory with Megan Hadden adding 10 points and Kaia Dean six points and 10 rebounds.

Payton Simko and Kait Constantino led Clarion with 12 points each with KK Girvin adding six.

BREAKING DOWN THE KSAC SOUTH RACE

With one game left for Redbank Valley, Keystone and Cranberry in the KSAC South with Redbank Valley and Cranberry both at 7-2 and Keystone at 6-3 things are shaping up like this.

Cranberry is at Keystone Friday and Redbank Valley is at Moniteau Friday.

If Cranberry beats Keystone Friday and North Clarion Feb. 12, Cranberry will win the KSAC South regardless of how Redbank Valley fares against Moniteau based on the third tiebreaker in the KSAC’s tie-breaking system – Record vs. the next team in your division after the tied teams. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head with Redbank Valley and Cranberry having split. The second tiebreaker is overall league record in games mandated by the conference. Both teams obviously would have the same record vs. the KSAC South so record vs. the KSAC North would be used. A Cranberry win over North Clarion would leave both teams at 5-1 in mandated games against the KSAC North. The third tiebreaker would then be record vs. the next team in the standings in the division below the tied teams. In this scenario, Keystone would be the third-place team in the division and Cranberry would have swept the Lady Panthers while Redbank Valley has split with them.

If Redbank Valley beats Moniteau Friday and Keystone beats Cranberry then Redbank Valley wins the KSAC South based on having the best conference record

If Redbank Valley beats Moniteau Friday, Cranberry beast Keystone and North Clarion beats Cranberry Feb. 12, then Redbank Valley wins the KSAC South based on the second tiebreaker listed above – record vs. the KSAC North at which point Redbank Valley would be 5-1 and Cranberry 4-2

If Redbank Valley loses to Moniteau and Keystone beats Cranberry that creates a three-way tie for the KSAC South title at 7-3. It is believed that the first thing that would have to happen is that a team or teams from the three tied would have to be eliminated. To do that you use the tie-breaking system but apply it to all three teams. In head-to-head play, the teams would all be 1-1 vs. each other sending it to the second tiebreaker, record vs. the KSAC North. In this scenario, two things could happen. Either Cranberry beats North Clarion or Cranberry loses to North Clarion. If Cranberry beats North Clarion, then all three teams would be tied at 5-1 vs. the KSAC North meaning that you would move into the next tiebreaker, record vs. the next highest team in the division. This then comes down to how Clarion fares vs. Karns City Friday. If Clarion beats Karns City, then the Lady Cats would finish by themselves in fourth place meaning Redbank Valley would win the division based on having beaten Clarion twice while the other two teams have split with Clarion giving Redbank Valley the title. But if Clarion loses to Karns City then a two-way tie for fourth happens between Moniteau and Clarion with those teams having split their season series. When looking at a three-way head-to-head matchup with Moniteau and Clarion, all three teams would have gone 3-1 vs. those two teams. That would most likely then push the first-place tiebreaker into the fifth criteria, record vs. the next common opponent in the KSAC North starting with the first-place team, which is North Clarion. In this scenario, Cranberry would win the tiebreaker because they would have beaten North Clarion while the other two teams lost to North Clarion. Now if Cranberry loses to North Clarion then that would immediately eliminate Cranberry creating a two-way tie between Keystone and Redbank Valley. Things would then go back to the start of the tie-breaker system. The teams split their head-to-head meetings and both would be 5-1 vs. the KSAC North. They would then both be 1-1 vs. Cranberry, which at this point would be considered the third-place team in the division. Now it goes into how they fared vs. the fourth-place team, which again boils down to who finishes in fourth. If Clarion finished fourth by itself, then Redbank Valley wins the tiebreaker. If Moniteau and Clarion tie for fourth then both teams would be 3-1 vs. those teams team most likely pushing the tiebreaker into the other division. In this case, both teams lost to North Clarion and beat the other five teams moving the tiebreaker into the number of total wins (the entire schedule) vs. teams at or above .500. In sticking with the craziness of this scenario, that could go a few different ways. Both teams would have the same number of wins vs. teams at or above .500 if Iroquois, who Redbank Valley played, doesn’t win its final three games AND Harbor Creek, who Keystone played, wins one of its final four games. If Iroquois finishes above .500 or Harbor Creek does not, then Redbank Valley wins that tiebreaker. But if Iroquois finishes below .500 and Harbor Creek finishes above then it goes to the final tiebreaker, the overall winning percentage of all teams played. And honestly, at this point, that is an unknown that would have to be figured out once the entire season is played out.

All of the above, of course, is unofficial and the KSAC could see the tiebreaker falling a different way. The above is based on the best knowledge and research at the time but may not be 100 percent accurate.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.