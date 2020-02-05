Ernest “Rudy” Rudolph Fair, 75, of Emlenton, PA, formerly of Ninevah, passed away in Sebring, Florida surrounded by his loving family on February 3, 2020.

Rudy, the son of Darl “Bucky” A. Fair and Naomi Somerville Fair, was born October 9, 1944 in Cherry Run.

Rudy attended St. Petersburg grade school and graduated from Allegheny Clarion Valley High School.

He was married to Shirley A. Linamen on September 4, 1965 in Callensburg, PA. Together the couple had three children Michael, Julie and Stephanie.

Surviving siblings who love him dearly include: Tom Fair, Vivian McReynolds, Georgie (Howard) Clements, Mae (John) Rossman, and Wayne (Susan) Fair. Rudy also had many nieces and nephews who were honored to call him their “Uncle Rudy”.

After working for years at both Quaker State and Pennzoil, Rudy began his calling as a Contractor–specializing in Church Building Construction. He was the owner of Fair’s Construction for many years, building approximately 20 churches and/or mission schools across the United States as well as abroad for missions.

Rudy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren (driving them around in his ’47 Ford pickup), mission workcamps, helping those in need, attending and spending time at Whitehall Campground, and being a faithful member of the Church of God of Anderson, Indiana for the past 55 years.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife Shirley Fair of Lake Whales, Florida; his children Michael (Raegan) Fair of Cranberry, PA, Julie (Jaclyn) Keefer of Milton, DE, and Stephanie (John) Patz of Alexandria, IN. Rudy’s grandchildren are Ryan and Roan Fair, Lydia Maley and her husband Duke, Faith and Noah Sutton, Gabrielle, Garrett and Gracie Wright.

Rudy was preceded in death by two sisters: Beverly Fair and Linnie Burns, a brother Joe Fair and his parents Naomi and “Bucky” Fair.

Family will receive friends at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox, PA 16232, from 2-4 and 6-8 on Friday, 7, 2020, and from 10 to 11 am at Park Hill Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Road, Parker, PA 16049, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral service will take place, at 11:00 am Saturday in the Church with Pastor Don Barger officiating. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to Whitehall Campground, 580 Whitehall Road, Emlenton PA 16373 or HEART Missionary Training Institute, Inc. in Lake Wales, FL.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

