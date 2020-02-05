 

Feature Local Job: Part-Time Speech Therapist

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 02:02 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Next Step Therapy is seeking candidates for a part-time speech therapist.

This position requires an energetic individual who can work independently and is enthusiastic about helping young children reach their full potential. Services are provided in homes & in multiple counties through the early intervention program and in our outpatient clinic.

A Master’s Degree and PA License as a speech therapist is preferred although we will consider candidates who are in their Clinical Fellowship Year (CFY). Reliable transportation and favorable results on FBI, Childline and PA clearances are also required.

Next Step Therapy offers excellent compensation, paid training, a benefits package for full-time employees, and a supportive work environment.

Email resume, cover letter, and references to info@nextsteptherapy.net by February 17, 2020.


