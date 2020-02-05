 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Department Clerk III

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 01:02 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III position for our Human Services Clerical Department.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr

Job objective: To perform specialized departmental clerical duties and responsibilities within Venango County Human Services.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks and clearances must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 02/12/20.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.