Featured Local Job: Part-time Bartender and Server
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 02:02 PM
The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Bartender and Server.
We are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest drinking experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Compensation includes salary and tips.
Responsibilities;
- Prepare alcohol or non-alcohol beverages for bar and restaurant patrons
- Interact with customers, take orders and serve snacks and drinks
- Assess customers’ needs and preferences and make recommendations
- Mix ingredients to prepare cocktails
- Plan and present bar menu
- Check customers’ identification and confirm it meets the legal drinking age
- Restock and replenish bar inventory and supplies
- Stay guest focused and nurture an excellent guest experience
- Comply with all food and beverage regulations
Skills:
- Resume and proven working experience as a bartender
- Excellent knowledge of in mixing, garnishing and serving drinks
- Computer literacy
- Positive attitude and excellent communication skills
- Ability to keep the bar organized, stocked and clean
Job Type:
- Part-time
Experience:
- Bartending: 1 year (Preferred)
- Serving: 1 year (Preferred)
Education:
- High school or equivalent (Preferred)
Additional Compensation:
- Tips
Typical start time:
- 4PM
Typical end time:
- 10PM
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday
- Weekends required
- Holidays required
- Day shift
- Night shift
Apply at Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.