Featured Local Job: Part-time Bartender and Server

The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Bartender and Server.

We are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest drinking experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Compensation includes salary and tips.

Responsibilities;

Prepare alcohol or non-alcohol beverages for bar and restaurant patrons

Interact with customers, take orders and serve snacks and drinks

Assess customers’ needs and preferences and make recommendations

Mix ingredients to prepare cocktails

Plan and present bar menu

Check customers’ identification and confirm it meets the legal drinking age

Restock and replenish bar inventory and supplies

Stay guest focused and nurture an excellent guest experience

Comply with all food and beverage regulations

Skills:

Resume and proven working experience as a bartender

Excellent knowledge of in mixing, garnishing and serving drinks

Computer literacy

Positive attitude and excellent communication skills

Ability to keep the bar organized, stocked and clean

Job Type:

Part-time

Experience:

Bartending: 1 year (Preferred)

Serving: 1 year (Preferred)

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Additional Compensation:

Tips

Typical start time:

4PM

Typical end time:

10PM

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekends required

Holidays required

Day shift

Night shift

Apply at Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.

