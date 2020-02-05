Featured Local Job: Part-Time Line Cook/Prep Cook
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 02:02 PM
The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Line Cook/Prep Cook.
Experience:
Line cook: 1 year (Preferred)
Restaurant: 1 year (Preferred)
Job Duties:
- Prepare all food items as directed in a sanitary and timely manner
- Follow recipes and presentation specifications
- Operate standard kitchen equipment safely and efficiently
- Clean and maintain station in practicing good safety and sanitation
- Assist with the cleaning and organization of kitchen and equipment
- Restock items as needed throughout the shift
- Adhere to all sanitation and food production codes
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday
- Weekends required
- Holidays required
- Day shift
- Night shift
Apply for position at the Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214
