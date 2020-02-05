 

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Line Cook/Prep Cook

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 02:02 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Ramada by Wyndham Clarion is looking to hire a Line Cook/Prep Cook.

Experience:
Line cook: 1 year (Preferred)
Restaurant: 1 year (Preferred)

Job Duties:

  • Prepare all food items as directed in a sanitary and timely manner
  • Follow recipes and presentation specifications
  • Operate standard kitchen equipment safely and efficiently
  • Clean and maintain station in practicing good safety and sanitation
  • Assist with the cleaning and organization of kitchen and equipment
  • Restock items as needed throughout the shift
  • Adhere to all sanitation and food production codes

Schedule:

  • Monday to Friday
  • Weekends required
  • Holidays required
  • Day shift
  • Night shift

Apply for position at the Ramada Clarion located at 45 Holiday Inn Rd, Clarion, PA 16214


