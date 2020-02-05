 

Gatesman, Bauer Lead North Clarion Girls Past C-L; Moniteau Edges Karns City

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Mackenzie Bauer North Clarion BurdickFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Abby Gatesman and Mackenzie Bauer combined to score 38 points, as North Clarion rolled past visiting Clarion-Limestone, 68-20.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Mackenzie Bauer. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

Gatesman led the She-Wolves, who led 39-4 at halftime, with 20 points with Bauer adding 18.

Trinity Thompson chipped in nine points for North Clarion with Haley Sherman and Gabby Schmader each scoring eight.

Frances Milliron paced C-L with eight points with Anna Kennemuth scoring six.

MONITEAU 35, KARNS CITY 33

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Kristen Auvil scored five fourth-quarter points to help Moniteau outlast Karns City, 35-33, and qualify for the District 9 Class 3A playoffs.

The teams were tied 21-21 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lady Warriors came out on top after outscoring the Lady Gremlins, 14-12, in the final eight minutes.

Ashlyn Pry had a double-double for Moniteau with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Abby Rottman also had 10 tallies and Auvil finished the night with eight points and six blocks.

Rossi McMillen and Emma Johns each netted seven points to pace the Lady Gremlins offense.


