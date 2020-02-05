 

Genevieve M. Kennedy

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 01:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Kennedy ObitGenevieve M. Kennedy, age 93, a resident of Grange, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

She was born June 5, 1926, in Knoxdale, PA.

She married Alvin V. Kennedy on March 13, 1943, and they were married for 74 years.  One of the most memorable moments of their fiftieth anniversary, was in 1993 when nearly two hundred family members and friends could not make the celebration due to the “Blizzard of ‘93”.  It was a much better day in June of 1993, when the celebration finally happened.

Genevieve loved the times she had with family, especially with her grandchildren.  She had two boys, so when she got two daughter-in-laws, then four granddaughters, she loved shopping with them.  The boys stole her heart when they arrived, and she now had six grandchildren that were her whole life, along with her dogs.

Alvin kept her busy with all the vegetables grown in his mammoth garden, and the fruit he harvested from his many fruit trees. They would can for days.  And being the give that she always was, the sons and their families reaped the wonderful benefits.

She worked for Cameron and the at Rubins Department Store in Brookville for 13 years.

Genevieve was a member of the Grange Church of God, and with her husband Alvin, hosted many memorable church picnics at their home.

Genevieve is remembered with love by her two sons Alvin S. Kennedy and his late wife Joy of Clarion, PA and Arthur V. Kennedy and wife Connie of Jamestown, NY.  Her blessed grandchildren include Karla Grabowski and husband Jerry, Krista Miceli and husband Paul, Kelly Harris and husband Bubba, Kurtis Kennedy and wife Charmain, Kim Martin and husband Seth, and Kris Kennedy and wife Katherine.  She has thirteen great grandchildren and counting.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband Alvin on February 21, 2018, and her daughter-in-law Joy Kennedy on March 12, 2019.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor John Pennington officiating.  A lunch reception will follow the service at the Grange Church of God.

Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.


