LiveSafe App Will Help Combat Sexual Assault on Clarion U. Campus

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University is one of 36 Pennsylvania colleges and universities that will benefit from nearly $1 million in grants through the Wolf Administration and the “It’s On Us PA” campaign to combat campus sexual assault. Governor Tom Wolf announced the grants in January.

(Photo: Gov. Wolf standing alongside It’s On Us Courage Award winner Adrianna Branin and It’s On Us Executive Director, Tracey Vitchers, courtesy of It’s On Us Facebook)

Clarion’s allocation will be used to launch a new mobile platform, LiveSafe, according to Meredith Karg, student support assistant. The app will be available by the start of the fall 2020 semester.

“LiveSafe will allow, among other things, the ability for anonymous reporting, a peer-to-peer virtual walk-along service, and access to emergency responders anywhere in the world,” Karg said.

The goals of implementing this platform are to:

Increase reporting for sexual violence, intimate partner violence, and assault;

Increase the utilization of campus resources related to sexual violence prevention and response;

Improve the knowledge and awareness of what constitutes healthy relationships/sexual violence among the student body; and

Decrease incidents of reportable crime.

“Every student, teacher, administrator, and visitor to our campuses deserves a safe environment free from harassment,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “This is the fourth year that my administration will be working with students, schools, and communities to build programs to raise awareness about and stop sexual assaults. We must never tolerate this behavior on our campuses or a culture that allows it.”

It’s On Us PA invites everyone to play a role in ending sexual assault. Building off the momentum of the national It’s On Us movement, It’s On Us PA brings together college and university presidents, superintendents, administrators, teachers, students, families, and community members to reframe the conversation around sexual violence and pledge to be part of the solution.

The national It’s On Us initiative was founded in 2014. Wolf established It’s On Us PA, the nation’s first statewide campaign, four years ago. With the most recent announcement, the Wolf Administration has invested a total of nearly $4 million for It’s On Us grants.

