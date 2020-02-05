Man Who Stopped Church Shooting, War Hero to Appear in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Two true American heroes will be at TrAils To Ales Brewery on Thursday for a free meet-and-greet event.

The meet and greet will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6.

The event is a chance to meet and speak to Stephen Willeford and Lt. Lou Lusk.

Willeford is known for stopping the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The Sutherland Springs shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in an American place of worship, and the fifth-deadliest mass shooting in the United States.

During the shooting, Willeford, who lived near to the church, armed himself with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and confronted the shooter. He entered into a firefight with the shooter and managed to hit him twice. Then, with the help of another man, Willeford pursued the shooter when he fled the scene and reported his location to 9-1-1.

After the shooter, who was bleeding from his injuries, lost control and crashed his vehicle, Willeford and the other man stayed nearby until police arrived to take over the scene.

Lt. Lou Lusk, is a 29-year military veteran who served seven tours, was struck by three separate IEDs, and was on the team that rescued Jessica Lynch in 2003.

Both men are on an eight-day speaking tour with Franklin’s very own Rick Capozzi, founder of the Capozzi Group and Survival Mindset, who is sponsoring a one-day conference on Preparing for an Armed Intruder at the Quality Inn and Conference Center on Tuesday, February 11.

Along with Survival Mindset, The Capozzi Group also offers customizable workshops on a range of topics, including teamwork, team building, memory, success principles, goal setting, business etiquette, motivation, stress management, understanding personality profiles, and more.

Information and tickets for the upcoming Franklin Conference are available at https://pfaai-franklinpa.eventbrite.com.

