David Dunn Outlines Emergency Operation Plan for Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – David Dunn, homeland security planner for Clarion County, is a man with a plan. Actually, he has 40 plans.

Dunn will unveil the updated Clarion County Emergency Operation Plan at next Tuesday’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

“The plan is mandated, and the federal government pays part of our salaries, so we have to have certain plans,” Dunn said. “We have 40 County plans that we are responsible for doing, and I have to maintain.”

After approval by the Commissioners on Tuesday, the Plan will be available online at http://www.co.clarion.pa.us.

“There are two major updates in the plan,” continued Dunn following a work session.

“We had to do some revisions based on the Americans with Disability Act to make sure we address people with disabilities. The Feds have added a new section, and that’s called Community Lifelines, and they’ve broken down seven different parts in the Plan that then have little subsections. What we would do in the time of emergency is to assess what the disaster has affected, and that will help us identify areas where we’ll have to adjust our priorities and things like that.

“It’s basically a guide to assist the County in responding to all types of emergencies. It gets us moving forward in the right direction, so you’re not trying to scramble as the emergency starts and gets going to what you need to do and identify different things that need to be done. For example, finance and logistics all set up under the National Incident Management System that we have to use now and what we’re supposed to be doing for that emergency.”

Dunn said that once the Plan is posed, the Back-Up Plan that shows how each of these is broken down.

“For example, if we have we have something out of service, and affecting 30 percent of the fire companies, that’s a priority. If we have certain so many roads out of over with significant damage, or we have Healthcare facilities and things like that. Loss of energy and those types of things, so it breaks it all down, so we know where to assign priorities to get the County back up and operational.

“Depending on what it is, you have to change on what it is. In an incident where we’re dealing with hazardous material, things changed, and how it flows from there and if we’re dealing with a hazardous material incident.

He added that in terms of those 40 plans, there are plans for Hazmat, unconventional wells, dam plans for five specific dams, and we have 17 chemical facilities.

“Most of the plans are to guide our operations related to SARA (Superfund Amendment Reauthorization Act), but all of the plans are known throughout the County. Municipalities, fire companies, EMS, law enforcement, as well as the state, are notified.”

This Plan reflects the structure of emergency management throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the nation. The Plan outlines how the County Government complies with and implements the requirement of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Services Code to protect the lives and property of the citizens of the County.

It serves as an emergency management link between local municipalities and the Commonwealth government while reflecting the federal organizational concepts of the National Response Framework (NRF).

Dunn, who has worked with Clarion County EMS since the early ’80s, plans to retire on July 14.

