 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Rain, Ice Accumulation Forecasted for Clarion County

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 05:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

freezing rainCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory including freezing rain and ice accumulation is expected for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:44 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
344 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

COUNTIES:

Columbiana-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-

CITIES:

Including the cities of East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Kittanning, Ford City, and Indiana
344 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania and east central Ohio.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.