WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Rain, Ice Accumulation Forecasted for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory including freezing rain and ice accumulation is expected for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:44 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

344 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

COUNTIES:

Columbiana-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-

CITIES:

Including the cities of East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Kittanning, Ford City, and Indiana

344 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania and east central Ohio.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

