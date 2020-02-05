 

SPONSORED: J&J Trailers Spotlight Trailer: The 8×16′ Equipment Trailer

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

JJ-Landscape-trailerCheck out this Carmate 8×16′ Landscape Equipment Trailer, Presented by J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales!

This trailer has many standard features including:

  • 9990# GVWR (2 6000# Axles)
  • Dexter Spring Axles w/ EZ Lube Hubs
  • 5000# Tongue Jack
  • 80” Deck Width
  • 2 5/16” Coupler
  • Self-Adjusting Electric Brakes
  • 1 ½” Treated Plank Deck
  • Spring Assisted Mesh Gate Ramp (3500# Capacity)
  • LED LIGHTING (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
  • 3 YEAR WORKMANSHIP WARRANTY
  • 5 YEAR AXLE WARRANTY
  • 95% AMERICAN MADE PRODUCT
  • CARMATE SATISFACTION GUARANTEED

With over 40 Trailers in stock at all times, J&J is sure to have the perfect trailer for you in stock! Don’t have what you’re looking for? Trailers can easily be ordered to fit your specifications!

Mention this article to receive 10% off any trailer of your choice! Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535

