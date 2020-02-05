Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 12:02 AM
Feb. 4 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
DuBois Central Catholic 54, Curwensville 37
Johnsonburg 71, Sheffield 36
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 48, Brookville 41
DuBois 70, Bradford 58
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 52, Central-Martinsburg 47
NTL
Port Allegany 62, Oswayo Valley 52
Cameron County 40, Coudersport 35
Northern Potter 62, Galeton 29
Smethport 50, Austin 29
GIRLS
AML
DuBois Central Catholic 38, Curwensville 26
Kane 44, Brockway 34
D9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 43, St. Marys 37
Bradford 68, DuBois 45
KSAC NORTH
North Clarion 68, Clarion-Limestone 20
Union 57, Forest Area 22
KSAC SOUTH
Moniteau 35, Karns City 33
Redbank Valley 50, Keystone 41
Cranberry 50, Clarion 38
NON-CONFERENCE
Coudersport 47, Wellsboro 23
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.