Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Feb. 4 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

DuBois Central Catholic 54, Curwensville 37
Johnsonburg 71, Sheffield 36

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 48, Brookville 41
DuBois 70, Bradford 58

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 52, Central-Martinsburg 47

NTL

Port Allegany 62, Oswayo Valley 52
Cameron County 40, Coudersport 35
Northern Potter 62, Galeton 29
Smethport 50, Austin 29

GIRLS

AML

DuBois Central Catholic 38, Curwensville 26
Kane 44, Brockway 34

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 43, St. Marys 37
Bradford 68, DuBois 45

KSAC NORTH

North Clarion 68, Clarion-Limestone 20
Union 57, Forest Area 22

KSAC SOUTH

Moniteau 35, Karns City 33
Redbank Valley 50, Keystone 41
Cranberry 50, Clarion 38

NON-CONFERENCE

Coudersport 47, Wellsboro 23


