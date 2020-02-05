Union Girls Secure Playoff Berth for First Time Since 2016

TIONESTA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Dominika Logue tied her season and career high with 30 points while adding eight rebounds to help Union secure a District 9 Class 1A playoff spot with a 57-22 win over Forest Area at West Forest.

(Photo of Dominika Logue of Union. Photo by Chris Rossetti)

The playoff berth is the first for Union’s third-year head coach Aly Kepple and the first for the program since 2016. The victory also assures the Golden Damsels of their first regular season finishing at or above .500 since 2011. Union, 11-10, closes the regular season Friday by hosting A-C Valley.

Hailey Kriebel added six points and six assists in the win with Keira Croyle also scoring six points.

Megan Clow led Forest Area with 14 points.

