Wayne Eaton Phipps, 88 of Trinity Living Center, formerly of Irwin Township, passed away peacefully February 3, 2020.

Wayne was born in his parents’ home on a small farm in Irwin Township, Venango County on October 17, 1931. His parents were James and Mary Eaton Phipps. Wayne was the youngest of five boys, the other four being much older.

Wayne graduated from Wesley High School in 1949. Wayne was introduced to his wife Kate Stoops by their best friends. They have been married for 66 years, being married on May 30, 1953.

In Wayne’s youth Wayne helped his uncle working in a saw mill. This is turn set a path for Wayne to own and operate his own saw mill, Phipps Industrial Lumber for over 50 years.

Wayne was one of God’s faithful servants. He was a member of East Main Presbyterian Church 44 years where he served as an usher and was a faithful member of the Christian Friends Sunday School Class. God was an important part of Wayne’s life; God has shown himself through Wayne. His parents, Christian friends, and Sunday School teachers played key roles in his life. Wayne stated “Thanks to God, I’ve had a wonderful life!”

Wayne was past president of the Clintonville Lions Club. He served as Irwin Township Supervisor for 32 years. He was awarded the Community Service Award. He served his country from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict. Wayne was Military Police at the Port of Embarkation in Brooklyn New York.

Wayne had a passion for John Deere tractors. He collected memorabilia for many years. He was a member of the Mercer County Antique Power Association, Grove City 603 F&AM, Lodge of Consistory in New Castle PA and past member of the Grange.

Loved ones left to cherish Wayne’s memory is his wife Kate of Grove City, his son Mark Phipps and his wife Denise of Harrisville; his daughter Marsha Barbati of Cranberry Twp. Wayne’s grandchildren Alexis Barbati of Erie, Lindsey Phipps of Harrisville, Nathan Phipps of Harrisville, Jacob Aiken of Fombell, Maria Aiken of Elwood City and Tyler Chace of Freedonia. Wayne also has 3 great grandchildren.

Wayne was welcomed into heaven by his parents and his brothers Frank, Earl, Willard and Leon Phipps.

Family will receive friends at the East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 East Main Street, Grove City PA 16127 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Tom Funka and Rev. Eric McEwan associate pastor from East Main Presbyterian Church will be officiating. Burial will take place at the Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

