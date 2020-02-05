Woman Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With 14-Year-Old Boy

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman is facing felony statutory assault and related charges after police discovered she was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

Court documents released on February 3, indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Brooke Patricia Rihn:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint, on September 4, 2019, Trooper Barnhill of the Franklin-based State Police was dispatched to investigate a domestic incident at a residence in Richland Township.

While at the scene investigating, Trooper Barnhill discovered Brooke Patricia Rihn had been engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old juvenile male for several months during 2019, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states Rihn admitted to the relationship and said the sexual contact had first started months prior to the interview. She also allegedly stated the juvenile male had consistently stayed at her residence for extended periods of time while he was supposed to be in school.

According to the complaint, Rihn said she used her phone to communicate with the juvenile, and sent naked photographs and video as well as text messages and other communications.

The complaint notes Rihn provided a recorded interview and a written statement.

Rihn’s mobile phone was also seized as part of the investigation, and a search warrant for the phone was applied for, granted, and served to analyze evidence of the relationship on the device.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, February 3.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

