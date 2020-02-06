 

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Purple Stripes in the Woods

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by PA Great Outdoors

Purple Stripe LawA new law gives the color purple new meaning for those who enjoy the outdoors.

Pennsylvania now allows landowners to legally notify others that their property is private and “No Trespassing” is permitted by painting purple stripes on trees or posts.

The law is designed to ease a landowners’ costs and the task of posting “no trespassing” signs that deteriorate over time.

The purple markings must be at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide, 3 to 5 feet off the ground, and no more than 100 feet apart.

The new law applies everywhere in the state, except in Philadelphia and Allegheny County.

There are many areas in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region that are open to public use that share boundaries with private land.

Hikers, fishermen, hunters, photographer, and other outdoor enthusiasts will need to be on the lookout for purple “blaze marks” as they explore these areas.

For generations the ugly “Posted” signs have dotted the woodlands of Pennsylvania. The new purple markings will be a lot more pleasing to the eye but could also cause some confusion and confrontations until their meaning is widely known and recognized by the public.

Find places to explore in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

PAGO


