A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain likely, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain likely before 1am, then rain and snow. Low around 27. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Light northwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly between 11pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

