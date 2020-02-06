Boys’ Hoops: A-C Valley, C-L, Karns City, Union All Win

OIL CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Behind 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals from Levi Orton, A-C Valley rolled past Venango Catholic, 61-31.

(Photo of A-C Valley’s Levi Orton)

Eddie Stevanus added 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Falcons with Tanner Merwin scoring eight points and handing out four assists and Russ Carr chipping in six points and seven helpers.

Andrew Burda paced Venango Catholic with 17 points with Reza Reese scoring eight.

UNION 56, FOREST AREA 51

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Behind 17 points and six steals from Caden Rainey, Union held on to beat visiting Forest Area, 56-51.

Truman Vereb added 14 points for the Golden Knights with Karter Vogel chipping in 12 points and six rebounds and Luke Bowser two points and five assists.

For Forest Area, Allen Johnston had 16 points, Noah Burke added 12 points, five rebounds and five steals, Franklin Meals chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, Waylin Dashner had seven points and seven rebounds and Jacob Eddy added six points and seven rebounds.

KARNS CITY 56, MONITEAU 50

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Chase Beighley scored 13 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to help Karns City beat Moniteau, 56-50, on the road in KSAC South action.

Beighley was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 11 of 14 for the game while also hitting five 3-pointers.

Nathan Waltman added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Gremlins, who trailed 26-24 at halftime but led 39-36 going to the fourth quarter, while Ethan McElroy hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Ethan McDeavitt paced Moniteau with 14 points and four assists. Gage Neal added 12 points and Nate Tack had six points and six rebounds.

