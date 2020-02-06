 

Brockway Girls Upset Redbank Valley

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Morgan-Lindemuth-Brockway-BakaysaNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (D9Sports) – Using a strong third quarter and quality free-throw shooting down the stretch, Brockway upset Redbank Valley, 44-43.

(Photo of Brockway’s Morgan Lindemuth. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Down three, 23-20, at halftime, the Lady Rovers rallied to take a 32-30 lead going to the fourth quarter on the strength of five points from Morgan Lindemuth and four from Macie Smith.

Then Brockway hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 1:30 to take a 44-41 before giving up a harmless layup to Redbank Valley with three seconds left.

Lindemuth and Danielle Wood each scored 13 points for the Lady Rovers with Lindemuth adding eight rebounds and six assists.

Smith chipped in eight points and eight rebounds with Selena Buttery adding seven points, 14 rebounds and eight blocked shots before fouling out.

Tara Hinderliter paced Redbank Valley with 15 points, although Brockway head coach Dick Esposito praised the defensive effort on her by Ciara Morelli and Wood.

Caylen Rearick added eight points for the Lady Bulldogs with Madison Foringer and Lauren Smith each scoring seven.


