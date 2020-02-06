 

Chalmer M. Mays

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 03:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Chalmer MaysChalmer M. Mays, 92, of Knox, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 8, 1927 in Knox; son of the late Clifford and Goldie Exley Mays.

Chalmer graduated from White Memorial High School.

He married the former Melissa Morrison on November 6, 1954; whom survives.

Chalmer served in the US Navy during World War II and was active in the South Pacific.

He worked as a truck driver for Womeldorf Trucking for numerous years.

Chalmer was a member of the Teamsters Local 110 of Ebensburg.

He enjoyed spending time at his farm with family friends and his dog.

Chalmer also loved to play cards at hunting camp with many friends.

He is survived by his loving wife: Melissa, of 65 years; two sons: Michael Mays and his wife, Jill, and Thad Mays; a daughter: Paige Solei and her husband, Rick; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a sister: Elma June Longnaker.

Chalmer was preceded in death by his parents; a son: Matthew Morrison Mays; a daughter: Holly Kay McFadden; and two sisters: Pauline Agnew and Ruby Jackson.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangments.

There will be no public visitation.

All services will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


