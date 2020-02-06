Clarence “Bud” Pelaghi, 98, of Oil City died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Born Oct. 29, 1921, he was the son of Alessio and Fine Martignoni Pelaghi who had migrated from Tuscany, Italy.

He graduated from Masontown High School in 1940 after having attended three elementary grades in New Salem and his freshman high school year in Uniontown, all in Fayette County.

Mr. Pelaghi was drafted into the Army in 1941 and spent more than three years in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II. During that time, he was awarded three Bronze Stars for military campaigns in New Guinea, the Central Pacific and Luzon in the Philippine Islands. After Japan’s surrender, he was stationed in Kyoto. For most of his military service he held the grade of master sergeant.

Following his discharge from military service in 1945, he returned to Masontown where he operated a restaurant for eight years. During the final four years in business, he commuted to West Virginia University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

After completing college, he sold his interest in the restaurant to manage a weekly newspaper in Elkton, Md.

After a year and six months, he moved to Oil City in May 1955 to begin employment with The Derrick for experience on a daily newspaper. Although he had planned to remain in Oil City for not more than two years, he ended up retiring from The Derrick in 1987 as executive editor.

Mr. Pelaghi was married Dec. 26, 1959, to Ann Loebelenz who preceded him in death on March 30, 1994.

Since one of his major interests was local history, he was a member and active in many of the regional historical organizations, including the Oil City Heritage Society which he helped organize in 1967.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elba Zallack, and his brother, Tullio Pelaghi.

Among his survivors are ten nieces and nephews. They are Mary H. Boyle of Gibsonia, Peter T. Boyle and John E. Boyle, both of Oil City, E. Michael Boyle of Pittsburgh, Mig Boyle of New York City, Patrick C. Boyle of Arizona, Deborah Brunner of Carlisle, Christina Baum of Landisburg, Denise Gardner of Las Vegas and Virginia Sands of Bakersfield, Calif.

There will be no viewing

The Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City is in charge of cremation.

A committal service will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Everyone is welcome to attend the service which will be followed by a celebration of life at Wanango Country Club.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.