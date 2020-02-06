Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Defecating on Himself to Avoid Transport Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges from an incident in which he allegedly struck and choked a woman, then resisted arrest and defecated on himself in an attempt to avoid being arrested.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 38-year-old William Edward Cronin III were waived for court on Tuesday, February 4:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Cronin remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred at an area residence on January 28.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, Trooper Drayer, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to SAFE for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that around noon, she was trying to wake William Edward Cronin III, who was passed out on a couch, in order for him to make it to his appointment for rehab. The victim said a verbal altercation then ensued, and escalated when Cronin struck her in the face with a closed fist to her mouth.

The victim reported that Cronin continued to punch and kick her before grabbing her by the throat. She said she told him to stop because she could not breathe, and Cronin replied “good b****.” The victim said she then blacked out, and when she regained consciousness, Cronin was pulling her hair, according to the complaint.

The victim went on to report that Cronin then bit her right forearm, the complaint indicates.

She also played an audio recording for Trooper Drayer in which Cronin could be heard responding to her questions with “You got what you deserved.”

Troopers Drayer and Doverspike, along with Corporals Hageter and Hockey, then responded to the residence to speak to Cronin.

According to the complaint, Cronin was located sitting on a couch and was then ordered to stand up, but he failed to comply. After being ordered to stand up a second time, he allegedly said, “No, I don’t want to,” at which time Trooper Drayer and Cpl. Hageter grabbed him by the arms and “assisted him to the floor.”

Cronin would not comply and laid on his hands. He then resisted movement toward the door of the residence by going limp to hinder movement toward the door, the complaint states.

Cronin then “defecated on himself in order to hinder transportation,” according to the complaint.

He was placed in custody and transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks for processing.

Cronin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.