Community Learning Workshop to Host Sports Night on February 17

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Community Learning Workshop is hosting a sports night on Monday, February 17.

The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be games, crafts, books, and fun!

The free event is best for children ages four to 10.

For more information or to RSVP email LearningWorkshop@clarion.edu.

