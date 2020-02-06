Eugene “Gene” E. Zimmermann, 94, of Franklin, joined his beloved wife’s side in Heaven on Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Caring Place.

Born June 25, 1925 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Tuttle) Zimmerman. Gene spent his summers helping out on his grandparent’s farm on Horsecreek Road, learning how to garden and helping out with the farm chores.

After graduating from Cranberry High School, Gene was an active member of the community and in his church. He was a member of the Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City, where his future wife, the former Jeannie Stoudt, was also a member. It would be one magical “blind-date” that would connect this couple forever, or as Gene would say, “his birthday present”, as the couple were married on June 24, 1950. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2006.

For most of his life, Gene was the Superintendent of Production Planning for Webco, but his real passion in life was gardening and sharing his bounty with family and friends.

Shortly after marriage, he and his wife bought property in Sugarcreek Borough and built their home and had plenty of land left over for two gardens. Being a kind and compassionate man, Gene could often be found with a truck full of produce for his friends and neighbors in the church parking lot after a good harvest.

When they weren’t tending to their gardens, Gene and Jeannie liked to travel the world, with some of their favorite memories being made from their trip to Alaska or the 1971 trip to attend Oktoberfest in Germany.

Gene was also proud to be a part of the Masonic Lodge 710 in Oil City and then becoming a life-member of the 363 Petrolia Lodge, F & AM. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and past Master. When the Acacia Grotto formed the Acacia Highlanders, his wife, who loved the bagpipes, urged him to join.

Music also played an important role in Gene’s life, with him being a member of the choir at church and also being a member of the Grove City Highland Band as a bagpipe player after the discontinuation of the Acacia Highlanders. He was also a bagpiper in the “Brigadoon” production put on by the Franklin Civic Operetta.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Phyllis King of Florida and by many cousins, nieces and nephews as well as close friends from his church and community.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Ted; and by his two sisters, Lois Brandt and Yvonne King.

As per the family’s request there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Gene’s Life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 beginning at 11 am at the St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323, with Pastor Judy Lamb, officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.