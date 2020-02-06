 

Girls’ Basketball: Meals, Sherman Lead A-C Valley Past Venango Catholic

Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Mia Sherman A-C Valley Lori BlauserOIL CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Andrea Meals and Mia Sherman combined to score 28 points, as visiting A-C Valley beat Venango Catholic, 47-21, for the Lady Falcons second win in three days over the Lady Vikings.

(Photo: Mia Sherman had 13 points and hit three 3-pointers in A-C Valley’s win at Venango Catholic Wednesday. Photo by Lori Blauser)

Meals led A-C Valley with 15 points with Sherman scoring 13 while hitting three 3-pointers.

Emmy Ekis paced Venango Catholic with nine points and six rebounds.

ROCKY GROVE 28, FOREST AREA 22

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. – Behind the fourth-quarter play of Amy Ruditis and Rylee Reed, Rocky Grove rallied to beat visiting Forest Area, 28-22.

The Orioles trailed 18-15 going to the fourth quarter before outscoring the Fires 13-4 in the final eight minutes thanks to Ruditis scoring six of her eight points in the fourth quarter and Reed scoring all four of her points in the quarter.

Kennedi Winslow led Rocky Grove with 11 points.

Jessica Wagner had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds while adding four blocked shots for Forest Area with Megan Clow adding eight points and four steals.


